CHICAGO — The American Egg Board (AEB) is granting free access to its new online Egg Functionality curriculum through the end of the year.

The AEB partnered with online culinary school Rouxbe Global Food Group to launch the program, which aims to broaden the understanding of egg functionality in food matrices. It was designed as a professional development tool for food scientists, research chefs and culinologists.

“Our goal in creating this course was to help food industry professionals with additional learning and support them in their professional development,” said Phaedra Ruffalo, senior director of market development at the AEB. “That vision holds true as our industry faces a rapidly evolving new normal. We hope to do our part to lessen stress by gifting free valuable licenses to whomever wishes to take the course.”

The Egg Science E-Program is delivered in eight lessons, each focused on a particular area of egg functionality and its contributions to a food products’ taste, texture and overall sensory properties. Functionalities explored include coagulation, emulsification, foaming, aeration, leavening and structure. Participants who complete the course may earn up to five continuing education points from the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

“Egg products are often used in food processing in a supporting role where they supply unique functionality,” Ms. Ruffalo said. “This curriculum highlights those areas. Egg products are incredible assets in food production for their functionality, and they’re also a recognizable ingredient that looks great on any product label.”

A second course, Foodservice Focused Egg Foundations, also is available for foodservice chefs. It provides a complete overview of eggs from the farm to the kitchen, including egg anatomy, safety and nutrition. Students also learn about purchasing strategies and adding eggs to menus in both made-to-order and made-to-hold foodservice operations. Participants may earn up to 25 continuing education credits from ACF.