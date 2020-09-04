The Spider 200i from BluePrint Automation (BPA) was developed so end users can vertically case pack, close and seal packages into standard RSC (tape) and reusable cases on the same machine. With an open design for adequate space and maintenance access, the Spider 200i case packer provides snack manufacturers more versatility by servicing different supply channels from the same line. The system can be integrated with a BPA automated blank distribution and loading system to get corrugate off the floor and reduce potential safety hazards.

