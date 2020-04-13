ANKENY, IOWA — Michelle Wickham has been named vice president of foodservice for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. In this role, she will be responsible for growing and evolving the company’s prepared foodservice business.

Ms. Wickham joins Casey’s from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, where she was vice president of culinary, category, R&D management and catering for the past year. Before that, she was vice president of alternate business channels for the company. Prior to joining Red Robin, Ms. Wickham was vice president of operations for Qdoba Mexican Eats and vice president of channel marketing for Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. Earlier in her career, she was senior director of category and R&D for Seattle’s Best Coffee and director of innovation for Yum! Brands, Inc.

“Michelle’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry will be crucial for the continuing elevation of our guests’ experience with convenient food,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer for Casey’s General Stores. “We look forward to her leadership and the passion and energy she will bring in helping Casey’s ensure our stores are consistently delivering delicious food and beverages, on-the-go, and at the highest quality.”

Casey’s General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. The company provides prepared foods, including pizza, donuts, bakery items, sub sandwiches and salads.