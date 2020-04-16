RICHMOND, VA. —AMF Bakery Systems, a global bakery equipment manufacturer, hired Terry Bartsch as executive product manager, dough systems. In this role, he will support business development and product line improvement for the company’s mixing and dough system technologies.

“Mr. Bartsch is a strong addition to our team as we look to further strengthen our leadership position with dough systems in the soft bread and bun segment while also expanding more aggressively into new product segments including cookie, cracker and specialty breads,” said Jason Ward, president, AMF. “Many of us at AMF have known Mr. Bartsch as a capable, effective and high integrity competitor over the years. We are thrilled to now call him our teammate.”