CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. on April 16 announced it would accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for “click and pick” business at its family of supermarket stores. Kroger said the service would allow SNAP recipients a low-contact, convenient service for shopping online for groceries and picking up their order outside at a nearby store.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and chief executive officer of Kroger. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Customers using the service may select a preferred store location on the Kroger app or Kroger.com, place their order for groceries and choose a pickup date and time and select SNAP/EBT (electronic benefit transfer) as the payment method. A Kroger associate will bring the customer their order at the selected store and load it into their car. EBT card customers will complete their transaction with a mobile point-of-sale system, covering ineligible EBT purchases with a debit or credit card.

Walmart, Inc., the nation’s largest retailer, has been offering a pickup option for SNAP since June 2019 and in recent days has been promoting the service as a way to help keep customers safe.