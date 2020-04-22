HOERSHOLM, DENMARK — Chr. Hansen has acquired HSO Health Care GmbH, a probiotics company that offers products for women’s health. The move aligns with Chr. Hansen’s strategy of pursuing bolt-on acquisitions that fit into the company’s microbial platform.

“I am excited that we have reached an agreement with HSO Health Care, which has demonstrated very fast growth through a globally recognized portfolio that complements our own UREX products nicely,” said Mauricio Graber, chief executive officer of Hoersholm-based Chr. Hansen. “Women’s health is a high-growth segment where innovation is becoming increasingly important, and with the addition of the Astarte portfolio we will be able to deliver innovation to a much larger market more quickly.”

HSO Health Care’s Astarte is a line of patented probiotic products for women’s health. Astarte contains four specific probiotic strains. Clinical studies have shown Astarte patented strains to be effective in restoring and maintaining protective vaginal Lactobacilli levels and lower vaginal pH. They support vaginal microbial ecosystem balance with oral supplementation.

The formulation also is available as a yogurt drink.

“HSO Health Care has been working from a mindset of scientifically documented, natural products since our inception, and we are delighted that with the addition of the Astarte products to Chr. Hansen, we can make an even greater impact on a global scale,” said Helmut Essl, CEO of HSO Health Care. “I am very excited that Chr. Hansen will now bring Astarte to the next level.”

Vienna-based HSO Health Care was founded in 2007. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Chr. Hansen will finance the acquisition through available cash and bank facilities.