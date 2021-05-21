COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Chr. Hansen Natural Colors A/S has changed its name to Oterra, which is the Latin word for earth. The rebranding reflects the company’s commitment to provide colors from natural sources and to contribute to food that is natural, authentic, safe and sustainable, according to the Oterra.

“We have been producing natural colors for more than 145 years now,” said Odd Erik Hansen, chief executive officer of Oterra. “Our new name and brand identity are rooted in this proud heritage and reflect our belief that nature provides the best ingredients. We help our customers meet the increasing global consumer demand for natural products by utilizing the power of nature’s true colors and our unrivalled expertise in colors for food, beverage and pet food.”

EQT, a global investment organization, acquired the natural colors division of Chr. Hansen in a transaction that closed on March 31. The colors business serves over 1,600 customers in the food and beverage industry and generated sales of more than €224 million in 2018-19.