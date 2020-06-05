PARIS — Shane Grant has been named executive vice president and chief executive officer of Danone North America, headquartered in White Plains, NY. He will report to Emmanuel Faber, chairman and CEO of Paris-based Danone.

Mr. Grant joins Danone from the Coca-Cola Co., where he held various leadership roles in marketing, commercial and general management over nearly two decades. Most recently, he led Coca-Cola’s non-carbonated beverage business in North America.

His appointment was announced as Danone revealed plans to operate its Essential Dairy and Plant-Based (EDP) business in North America separately. The global segment was formed three years ago when Danone acquired Silk soy milk maker WhiteWave Foods, Broomfield, Colo. Brands in North America include Dannon, Oikos, Activia, Light & Fit, Horizon Organic, International Delight, So Delicious Dairy Free, Silk, Vega and Wallaby Organic.

“I am grateful to our global and North American EDP teams for the great work achieved over the last three years in integrating WhiteWave and our Dairy business in the USA and Canada,” Mr. Faber said. “With a sequential acceleration of sales growth, and the targeted $300 million synergies already secured, we believe it is the right moment for Danone North America to start another exciting phase of development and to fully participate, as the largest B Corp in the world, to Danone’s sustainable value creation agenda, while deploying our One Planet. One Health framework of action.”

Additionally, Danone said it will create a Plant-Based Acceleration Unit to unlock further growth opportunities and expand into new geographies outside of North America as well as new product categories, such as coffee and baby food. The unit will be led by Francisco Camacho, executive vice president of EDP International.

“I am deeply thankful for Francisco Camacho and the EDP team for steering and supporting the successful integration phase and delighted to welcome Shane Grant as the new leader for Danone North America, as a member of our Danone Comex team,” Mr. Faber said. “I am also convinced that, as our large countries are now entering into a lasting COVID-19 recovery phase, this increased regional focus will be instrumental to adjust and execute our strategies to the local policies and realities.

“I want to use this opportunity to express again my deep gratitude to the Danone North America leaders and teams, as well as our global EDP employees, and beyond, to the whole Danone teams and employees around the world, for their truly impressive commitment to our brands continued service of the needs of our customers, consumers and patients in the current challenging circumstances.”