IRVINE, CALIF. — Taco Bell announced it will hire at least 30,00 new team members this summer. The Yum! Brands, Inc. subsidiary and its franchisees will hire for existing positions at all levels in restaurant, as well as for new roles that have been created to reflect recent shifts in operations.

Newly created positions are intended to keep drive-thrus running efficiently, manage delivery, curbside pickup and mobile app orders, and maintain sanitation and cleanliness practices.

“Since COVID-19 became a reality, we have continued our commitment to putting our people first,” said Kelly McCulloch, chief people officer at Taco Bell. “With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people.”

The brand will introduce virtual and curbside interviews to promote safety. Other new safety measures include temperature checks for employees using a contactless infrared thermometer, face masks and gloves.

“During these tough times, we want job-seekers to know that we’re hiring and we’re safe,” Ms. McCulloch said. “In partnership with our franchisees, we hope that we can use our footprint and be a part of the solution to help kickstart the workforce.”