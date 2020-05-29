BURGDORF, SWITZERLAND — Felix Egger has been named chief executive officer by the board of directors at Rondo Burgdorf AG, a supplier of commercial bakery equipment. He succeeds Bernhard Merki, who held the position on an interim basis and will remain with the company as the new board of directors’ chairman.

Before joining Rondo, Mr. Egger held leadership positions at a variety of manufacturing businesses, including Velux, Gallus Ferd and ABB.

"The board of directors is convinced that in Mr. Egger it has found a competent and experienced personality who is an excellent fit for Rondo, both in terms of human and professional skills," Mr. Merki said. "Mr. Egger has an excellent track record in corporate management and brings with him profound knowledge in the areas of sales, innovation and digitization."