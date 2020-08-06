WASHINGTON — The Calorie Control Council, an international association representing the low- and reduced-calorie food and beverage industry, said it was “conducting a thorough review” of the Sugar Association’s June 3 Citizen Petition to the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the labeling of low- and no-calorie sweeteners.

Sugar Association on June 3 filed a Citizen Petition asking the FDA to require complete and accurate labeling of low- and no-calorie sweeteners on food packages, which it said will “extend labeling transparency, end misleading practices and help consumers make more informed decisions.”

The Calorie Control Council noted that low- and no-calorie sweeteners (LNCS) are one of many tools used to combat obesity and diabetes, help consumers reduce added sugars, reduce calories and assist in weight and blood sugar management.

“Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are a safe and effective alternative to added sugars,” the council said.

“Like other ingredients, LNCS are required to be included on the ingredient list of product labels of all foods and beverages, allowing consumers to determine whether a product contains a particular sweetener.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association, alongside countless other health authorities, have warned against health risks of excess consumption of added sugars including childhood and adolescent obesity, dental decay, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes mellitus, fatty liver disease and all-cause mortality,” the council said.