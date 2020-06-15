MIAMI — Burger King has joined forces with Impossible Foods to launch the new Impossible Croissan’wich at its restaurants nationwide.

The limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a seasoned plant-based patty, fluffy eggs and melted American cheese serve on a toasted croissant.

“Burger King guests across the country can now get the same Croissan’wich sandwich they know and love with a delicious Impossible breakfast plant-based patty,” Burger King said. “Whether you’re a student, parent, essential night shift worker or gamer, staying up grinding through the night, Burger King wants to be there for you in the morning.”

The Impossible Croissan’wich is available at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide for a recommended price of $3.99.

The breakfast sandwich debut follows a successful test of the offering in select US markets in January, according to Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International, Inc. The sandwich appeared on the menu of 139 Burger King restaurants in Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico and Alabama.