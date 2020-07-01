LAS VEGAS — Impossible Foods is adding two new products to its portfolio – Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage. The sausage product will make its debut at select Burger King restaurants later this year.

“Impossible Foods cracked meat’s molecular code — starting with ground beef, which is intrinsic to the American market,” said Patrick O. Brown, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Impossible Foods, Redwood City, Calif. “Now we’re accelerating the expansion of our product portfolio to more of the world’s favorite foods. We won’t stop until we eliminate the need for animals in the food chain and make the global food system sustainable.”

Impossible Pork comes in a ground format and has 16 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat (7 grams saturated fat) and 220 calories per 4 oz serving. The product has a mild, savory flavor, according to the company.

A 2-oz serving of Impossible Sausage has 7 grams of protein, 9 grams of total fat (4 grams saturated fat) and 130 calories. The new product will appear on the menu of 139 Burger King restaurants in Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico and Alabama later this month.

The limited time application is being called the Impossible Croissan’wich and features a toasted croissant, egg, cheese and the Impossible Sausage. Burger King, a business unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc., will be the first quick-service chain to test the new product. In 2019, some Burger King restaurants introduced the Impossible Whopper nationwide after testing the application in seven markets in the United States.