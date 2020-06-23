SEATTLE — Starbucks Corp. is now serving the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, featuring Impossible Foods’ plant-based sausage.

Available nationwide, the sandwich includes an Impossible Sausage patty, a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese served on ciabatta bread. The offering provides 22 grams of protein.

“We’re pleased to add the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, made with Impossible plant-based sausage, to Starbucks’ menu in the US, to meet the growing customer-interest in plant-based options,” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks. “Over the years, in response to customer interest, we have added plant-based milk alternatives such as soy, coconut, almond and oat milk. We are thrilled to expand our plant-based menu into food with this new breakfast sandwich.”

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich joins three other new plant-based offerings joining the Starbucks menu for the summer.

Starbucks’ cold foam platform is expanding to include two new non-dairy cold foam beverages that contain 50 calories or fewer for a grande size. Available on the permanent menu nationwide, the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam features Starbucks cold-brew coffee topped with cinnamon, vanilla and almond milk cold foam, while the Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam starts with cold brew topped with mocha sauce, cocoa powder and almond milk cold foam.

Additionally, Starbucks is introducing the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam, featuring Starbucks cold-brew coffee with cinnamon, vanilla and oat milk cold foam. The beverage is joining the permanent menu at stores across the Midwest and California.

The new menu additions build on Starbucks’ recent sustainability commitment, which includes a focus on offering more plant-based ingredients and products for customers.

“Starbucks’ aspiration is to become resource positive,” Mr. Kobori said. “This aspiration, coupled with the insight that our customers are looking for more plant-based choices, has inspired the development of exciting and delicious plant-based beverages and food. Our customers continue to look for new ways to enjoy plant-based options at Starbucks and customize their Starbucks moment, and we are delighted to introduce these new menu items to our customers over the coming years.”