DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has been granted a foundational patent covering herbicide tolerance in wheat from the Australia Patent Office. Patent Number 2016288257 grants intellectual property protection for mutations to the wheat genome to make it herbicide tolerant.

In addition, Arcadia said it has received a US Notice of Allowance 15/740,876 from the US Patent and Trademark Office for the same technology.

The announcements make Australia and the United States the first major wheat-producing countries to approve the patents. Arcadia said additional patents are pending in other key wheat markets.

“This technology will serve as the foundation for future innovation in herbicide tolerance in wheat,” said Randy Shultz, PhD, chief technology officer at Arcadia Biosciences. “With additional research, this technology could also open the door to development of a highly efficient hybrid wheat production system, which would transform the wheat industry.”

Arcadia said it is currently soliciting potential licensing partners for its herbicide tolerant wheat technology.

“This technology can be an important tool in the hybrid breeding toolkit for the right wheat innovator,” added Sarah Reiter, chief commercial officer at Arcadia.

Earlier this year, the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded four patents to Arcadia. Two of the patents relate to extending the shelf life of whole wheat by minimizing hydrolytic and oxidative rancidity. Arcadia Biosciences also received notices of allowance for two additional patents that extend earlier claims surrounding the extended shelf life of wheat and reduced gluten grains.