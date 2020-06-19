WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) has improved its ranking among the top US trade shows, according to several new reports. The Trade Show Executive recently inducted the IBIE into the TSE Gold 100 class of 2019, while the Trade Show News Network (TSNN) ranked the event No. 36 among the 250 best trade shows across the United States.

The IBIE’s move up the rankings reflects a 2019 show that comprised a total of 430,850 net square feet and gathered more than 21,000 attendees, a nearly 10% increase from 2016. The trade show reported that a sizeable portion of the growth came from international markets. Attendees from more than 100 countries made up almost 30% of the total attendance, with the largest participation coming from Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Japan and Mexico.

Enhanced programming also supported IBIE’s development. Through a newly introduced education day on Sept. 7, IBIEducate was able to present its largest lineup of education sessions. More than 100 classes explored a wide variety of challenges impacting bakers from every segment of the industry.

Displaying the latest advancements in equipment and ingredients, the Innovation Showcase, presented in partnership with Sosland Publishing Company, saw an 8% increase in entries over the 2016 event.

The show featured more than 1,000 exhibitors and was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Sept. 8-11, 2019.

Both the Trade Show Executive and TSNN awards were culled from data provided by show management and industry leaders, with the shows ranked by net square footage.

The TSNN is a news and online resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry. TSNN.com owns and operates the most widely consulted event database on the internet, containing data about more than 25,000 trade shows, exhibitions, public events and conferences. The Trade Show Executive is a magazine offering news, views and tools for trade show and event executives.

“These venerable accolades come at a time when nearly every facet of the baking industry has undergone significant change in the last few months,” said Dennis Gunnell, chair of IBIE 2022. “We’d like to give a special thanks and acknowledgment to the essential workers in bakeries, supply and distribution channels for keeping products on shelves and the manufacturers who’ve been determined to innovate and fulfill these increased demands.”

Jorge Zárate, IBIE 2022 vice chair, added, “While we are truly honored by these achievements, the thing we couldn’t be prouder of at this moment, is seeing our community band together and rise to this occasion.”

Earlier this year the IBIE announced layout modifications and upgrades coming to the next edition of the trade show, scheduled for Sept. 17-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Due to a change in scheduled renovations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Central Hall will be unavailable during the event. While that section of the facility undergoes upgrades, the event will be held in the newly revamped North Hall and the newly constructed West Hall.

The West Hall will offer exhibitors and attendees a range of new features, including higher ceilings, natural light, interactive digital signage and video walls and a food hall. An “underground people mover” also will be available to quickly transport guests around the convention center. The area will feature added space outside of the exhibit hall, allowing IBIE to relocate some of show features and open up space for exhibitors. In addition, the West Hall will offer exhibitors access to freight elevators, direct loading docks, fewer pillars and more electrical outlets.

IBIE also is making tweaks to the booth selection process in 2022. While the organization will continue to offer three selection phases, the first group of exhibitors to sign up will be able to select their spots in person, if they choose to. Space selection will open up to American Bakers Association, BEMA and Retail Bakers Association members in the spring of 2021. In addition, IBIE will offer meetings at the convention center to help exhibitors plan for the trade show.

To learn more about IBIE, visit www.BakingExpo.com.