KANSAS CITY — With snacking on the rise, manufacturers are stepping up to the plate to meet demand.

General Mills, Inc. is pushing its Pillsbury brand into the snack cake category with new chocolate fudge and birthday cake Pillsbury Snack Cakes. The individually wrapped treats contain 100 calories and 9 grams of sugar per cake.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America business unit is introducing what the company calls its “hottest ever” Cheetos product: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs. Shaped like chili peppers, the spicy snack puffs are made with enriched corn meal and feature a dusting of red-colored Flamin’ Hot seasoning.

Sun-Maid Growers of California is introducing Sun-Maid Bites, a new snack made with a base of whole grain rolled oats, whole grain brown rice flour, brown rice syrup, chicory root fiber and green banana flour. All four flavors — s’mores, PB&J, banana split and birthday cake also include peanuts and California raisins.

