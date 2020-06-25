WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) is postponing the 2020 NextGenBaker Leadership Forum until September 2021 and is replacing this year’s event with a new virtual program.

The ongoing series, which begins July 14 and runs through Dec. 8, features three parts.

The first series is the Rising Leaders Roundtable discussions. NextGenBaker peers will meet for informal virtual talks featuring special guest speakers on July 14 and Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. EST. The focus of each, respectively, is leading your team through the new normal, and leading in a virtual work environment. There are only 20 spots available for each roundtable, and registration is currently open.

The Virtual Leadership Forum is the next series of events and features one-hour presentations every Tuesday beginning Sept. 1 for four weeks. Each event will be held at 2 p.m. EST. The presenters will discuss the core pillars of NextGenBaker, which are professional development, relationship building, public policy engagement and industry trends education. Registration for these events is coming soon.

The final event will be After Chat: Continuing the Discussion. These virtual meetings are for those who attend the September Virtual Leadership Forum and provides an opportunity for participants to unpack the experts’ presentations and share their own perspectives, questions, achievements and predictions for the coming year. These discussions will be held on Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. EST.

“Whether you choose to participate in one or all three parts, this series will leave you encouraged, challenged and better equipped to lead,” said Christina Donnelly, director of industry relations and strategic initiatives, ABA.

The NextGenBaker Virtual Leadership Series is a complimentary program for rising leaders of ABA member companies and is sponsored by B.C. Williams and Allied Trades of the Baking Industry.