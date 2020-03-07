VANCOUVER, WASH. — United Grain Corp. on July 1 reopened its grain export terminal in Vancouver, Washington, US, after closing it for several days due to several workers being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Salem Capital-Press reported.

The West Coast’s largest grain terminal was closed on June 26 after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the terminal resumed operations after it was sanitized and the workers who had been exposed to the infected employees had been quarantined, company spokesperson Stephanie McClintock told the Capital -Press.

She said the company had not received the test results of the quarantined workers as of July 1.

The terminal has more than 290 silos for segregating wheat and corn. The elevator has a grain handling capacity of 5 million tonnes a year, according to the Port of Vancouver.

United Grain has continued to operate throughout the pandemic as an essential business. The company leases the terminal from the port.