ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Ian McIntosh plans to retire as chief executive officer of Louis Dreyfus Co. Holdings BV in September. Michael (Mike) Gelchie, chief operating officer, will become the new CEO on Oct. 1. Mr. McIntosh first joined Louis Dreyfus in 1986 and was named CEO in September 2018. Mr. Gelchie began working with Louis Dreyfus in 1990 and assisted in the startup of Louis Dreyfus Investment Group in 2008 as a senior portfolio manager. He left Louis Dreyfus in 2010 but rejoined the company and was named COO in 2019. He now will serve as deputy CEO before becoming CEO.

“I want to thank Ian for his leadership and strategic vision during the last two years, during which he has steered LDC collectively in the right direction and been a great ambassador of the company, and I wish him all the best for the future,” said Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson of the supervisory board of Louis Dreyfus Co. Holdings. “I also want to welcome Mike to his new position, with whom we are appointing a strong operational leader, with extensive knowledge of trading and inclusive management skills. Under his operational leadership as COO, LDC has worked effectively through COVID-19 to continue to deliver safely for customers and consumers globally and achieved a much-improved performance in the first half of the year.”