ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Bart Child has been named chief commercial officer at Nellson, a manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions. He was promoted alongside Ray Collins, chief human resources officer, and Martha (Marty) Hudak-Roos, chief quality officer.

In his new role, Mr. Child will oversee all activities related to generating revenue, including R&D, and will be responsible for streamlining Nellson’s product development process. He joined the company in 2007 as senior vice president of commercial development. Before that, he was vice president of roasted vegetables at McCain Foods and general manager and vice president at Jon-Lin Foods.

Mr. Collins will oversee all human resources activities in his new role, including safety. He led human resources at Firmenich’s North American, global flavor and global ingredients divisions before joining Nellson in 2015 as corporate vice president of human resources.

Ms. Hudak-Roos was Nellson’s director of quality at multiple facilities from 2010-13. She left to take lead quality roles at Flavours, Inc. and Nature’s Variety before returning in 2017 as vice president of food safety, quality and regulatory affairs. As chief quality officer, she will oversee all activities related to product quality, food safety and regulatory compliance.

“I am pleased to recognize Bart Child, Ray Collins and Marty Hudak-Roos for their extraordinary contributions to Nellson’s ongoing success,” said Jamie Better, chief executive officer at Nellson. “Their new titles better reflect their critical roles during our aggressive transformation over the last several years under the ownership of Kohlberg & Company. With the acquisitions of Multibar, Genysis Brand Solutions, and the bar and powder operations of Nature’s Bounty, Nellson has tripled in size. We’ve also built a state-of-the-art bar facility in Ontario, Calif., greatly expanding our growth capacity and capabilities.”