ROSEMONT, ILL. — Vince Pinneri was named president and a member of the executive team at Batory Foods. He succeeds Ron Friedman, who will remain the company’s chief executive officer and managing shareholder.

Mr. Pinneri joined the commodity and specialty food ingredients distributor as executive vice president, specialty ingredients, in April 2019. Before that, he was senior vice president and general manager of Tate & Lyle’s specialty foods division. He also spent nearly 30 years at The Coca-Cola Co. in a variety of general management and strategic positions across Brazil, Germany, Australia, North America, Asia and the Pacific Islands.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the transformation Batory will make under Vince’s leadership,” said Abel Friedman, chairman of the board at Batory Foods. “His ability to lead organizational change and drive value is unparalleled.”