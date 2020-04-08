BEND, ORE. — The No-Bake Cookie Co. has introduced Keto No-Bake Cookies. The new cookies are gluten-free, soy-free and sugar-free and come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, dark chocolate avocado and peanut butter.

Both 2.8-oz single-serve and 6-oz bakery tubs contain 1 gram of sugar and 3 net carbs per serving and will be available beginning this month at a suggested retail price of $2.49 and $4.99, respectively, on Amazon and online at TheNoBakeCookieCo.com

“Our no-bake cookies have come a long way from our little corner store back home,” said Carol Healey, founder and chief executive officer of The No-Bake Cookie Co. “With the launch and evolution of our keto variety of no-bake cookies, we’re proud to bring this classic dessert to consumers everywhere, despite their dietary restrictions. And now that we’re here, we can’t wait to share the love with our keto friends and fans across the country.”

Founded in 2011, the No-Bake Cookie Co. is a small-batch cookie company specializing in artisan, no-bake cookies and keto no-bake cookies. The company’s cookies are made in a dedicated gluten-free facility in Bend, Ore.