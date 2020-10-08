KANSAS CITY, KAN. – DFA Ingredient Solutions, a business unit of Dairy Farmers of America, has launched an e-commerce store that allows manufacturers to order smaller quantities of its dairy ingredients.

The new platform initially will feature dairy-based ingredients, including seasoning blends, specialty powders and concentrated pastes. Previously only available in larger quantities, food manufacturers can purchase as little as 50-lb bags of specialty powders and seasoning blends, and a 45-lb box of the concentrated pastes.

“We receive many requests from small food manufacturers for specialty ingredients that deliver flavor and texture benefits associated with dairy into their products,” said Carol Willenbring, vice president of marketing and R&D for ingredient solutions. “Our response to these inquiries was to develop an online experience to give these companies access to the same, highly-rated dairy ingredients that leading brands and larger food manufacturers have come to expect from us.”

The store may be accessed by visiting www.dairiconcepts.com/shop.