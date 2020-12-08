NEW YORK — Catalina Snacks Inc., one of the fastest-growing companies in the keto-friendly cereal and snack food categories, has hired Joel Warady as president.

Mr. Warady has more than 35 years of experience in the global consumer packaged goods industry, including leadership positions in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. Most recently, he was general manager, chief sales and marketing officer at Enjoy Life Foods, a business of Mondelez International. He also has worked for many years as a strategic adviser to a number of food companies.

“I have had the good fortune of working closely with Catalina's visionary CEO and founder, Krishna Kaliannan, since he first shared the business plan with me pre-launch,” Mr. Warady said. “Having gained expertise in ‘special diet’ and healthy-eating lifestyles during my 18-year involvement with Enjoy Life Foods, I’m always on the lookout for companies that have the products and positioning that can yield similar success. Catalina Snacks is well-positioned to be the market leader of the keto-friendly foods category.”

After having first launched in the cereal category, Catalina recently introduced product lines in the cookie and smoothie-kit categories, with additional keto-friendly snack launches targeted for 2021.

“While we continue to see an opportunity for channel and category growth as we expand on our current strategy, the growth in our velocities and the acceptance of our additional SKUs is accelerating top-line revenues faster than anticipated,” Mr. Warady said. “We will continue to add experienced talent to our growing Catalina team, allowing us to manage the growth we anticipate in 2021 and beyond.”