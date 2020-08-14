LEMBEKE, BELGIUM — Widespread international expansion of Lotus Biscoff cookies, spreads and ice cream helped drive an 8.4% increase in first-half 2020 sales at Lotus Bakeries.

Revenues in the first half ended June 30 totaled €323.27 million ($382.58 million), up from €298.13 million in the same period a year ago.

Lotus said all 12 of its production sites remained operational throughout the first half of the year. However, the company did incur significant extra expense in order to ensure the safety of its employees and the continuity of its operations.

Lotus said the internationalization of Lotus Biscoff forms a major pillar of its strategy.

“Biscoff Cookie and Biscoff Spread experienced strong growth once more in the large consumer markets of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China,” the company said. “The first half of the year was also characterized by general growth in almost all parts of the world and countries. Besides the home countries of Belgium and The Netherlands, double-digit growth was also recorded in the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Egypt and Indonesia.”

Also during the first half of the year, Lotus launched the Biscoff Sandwich Cookie in four countries: Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. The cookie is available with three different fillings: Lotus’ own Biscoff Spread, vanilla and chocolate cream.

In order to accommodate volume, Lotus said it will invest in a new Biscoff Sandwich Cookie production line in Lembeke, Belgium.

Based in Belgium, Lotus Bakeries has production facilities in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Sweden and the United States, and 21 sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia.