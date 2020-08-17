KANSAS CITY — Robert Coughenour, a longtime veteran of the flour milling industry, died Aug. 11. He was 95 years old.

Mr. Coughenour’s career in the flour milling industry spanned 47 years, beginning in 1942 with KBR Milling Co. of McPherson, Kan. He joined KBR after serving time with the US Navy during World War II as a sonar man and technician on the USS LaPrade, a destroyer escort in the Pacific.

KBR Milling Co. was consolidated into Rodney Milling and later into Seaboard Allied Milling. Mr. Coughenour was named vice president of Seaboard Allied Milling in 1967.

Following his retirement from Seaboard Allied Milling, Mr. Coughenour joined the International Association of Operative Millers as executive vice president.

Mr. Coughenour was preceded in death by his wife, Harriette, a brother, Dean, and a son, Michael. Survivors include a son, James Robert (Diane) of Leawood, Kan.; a daughter-in-law, Karin Jane Reed of Overland Park, Kan.; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current virus situation, no memorial service will be held. Suggested memorials may be made to the Southminster Presbyterian Church or to the Lakeview Village Foundation.