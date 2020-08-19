NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Bakery Companies, a manufacturer of fresh and frozen baked foods, including croissant and other laminated dough products, bread, buns, English muffins and biscuits, has been recognized by Chicago-based Conagra Brands, Inc. as the company’s 2020 Supplier of the Year.

The Bakery Cos. has partnered with Conagra for more than a decade and last year was recognized with the “Enabling the Conagra Way” supplier award. In beating out more than 60 other suppliers for this year’s award, The Bakery Cos. distinguished itself across four categories: supplier advantaged growth, operating a lean supply chain, sustaining competitive margins, and “Enabling the Conagra Way.”

“We’re humbled and honored to be recognized once again by our great partner, Conagra Brands, for this prestigious award,” said Cordia Harrington, founder and chief executive officer of The Bakery Cos. “Each Bakery Cos. team member earned this recognition for the consistent service and excellence they deliver every day. From the amazing bakers in our plants to our entire leadership team, this award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to be the best.”

Dave Biegger, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Conagra Brands, credited The Bakery Cos. with going “above and beyond to consistently meet our needs, which has been critical as we work to keep our products on shelves during this unprecedented time.”

Brian Hadden, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at Conagra, added, “A key to a successful supply chain is the strong partnerships we have with suppliers. The Bakery Cos. continues to demonstrate this every day.”

Founded in 1996 by Cordia and Tom Harrington and based in Nashville, The Bakery Cos. manufactures a diverse line of fresh and frozen croissant and other laminated dough products, bread, buns, English muffins and biscuits for foodservice, food manufacturing and retail customers in the United States and Caribbean. The company operates 16 baking lines throughout six facilities, baking over seven million items daily and employing more than 500 people.