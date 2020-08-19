WASHINGTON — Bakers, millers, farmers and others in the grain-based foods industry who are helping their communities are set to be recognized by the American Bakers Association and the Tiptree World Bread Award Heroes.

“Bakery has a rich history in America, as both a staple in the American diet and as a multi-billion dollar industry,” said Katie Juhl, marketing and communications director at the ABA. “We are excited to recognize and celebrate the generosity of those in baking community who have stepped up during these challenging times.”

The ABA is soliciting submissions highlighting “bread heroes’” impact on the community, their reach, their innovation efforts and their generosity of spirit or their care for the well-being of others.

There will be regional Bread Hero USA winners and one overall winner of the title “Tiptree World Bread Awards Hero USA supported by the American Bakers Association 2020.” All winners will be announced during an online awards evening on Nov. 19.

A total of 36 judges will take part in the evaluation of the nomination submissions, including Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA; Judith Norell, owner of Silver Moon Bakery; Amy Scherber, founder and president of Amy’s Bread; and Jorge Zarat, senior vice president of global operations and engineering at Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

Nominations may be submitted at https://www.worldbreadawardsusa.com/bread-heroes-usa-terms/ through Oct. 8. MBN