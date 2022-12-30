WASHINGTON — Jon Doggett, chief executive officer of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), is set to step down from the helm of the association at the end of the year.

“Anyone who knows anything about agriculture and Washington knows that Jon is one of the best lobbyists and leaders in the city,” said Tom Haag, president of the NCGA. “He has left his mark through tremendous policy accomplishments, such as the passage of the Renewable Fuels Standard and through his mentorship of up-and-coming lobbyists and leaders in Washington.”

Mr. Doggett began his career in 1987 as a legislative aide to the late Representative Ron Marlenee of Montana. He later went on to work 11 years at the American Farm Bureau Federation before joining the NCGA in 2002 as a vice president of public policy. He was named CEO of the organization in 2018.

The NCGA said Mr. Doggett spent his career throwing his support behind up-and-coming female professionals and working to create an office culture that was friendly to groups that had historically faced discrimination.

“Jon didn’t just push his staff to be better; he pushed NCGA to be better,” said former NCGA staffer Lesly Weber McNitt, who is now senior staff for the US House Agriculture Committee. “He fought for a better maternity leave policy, and I was the first employee to benefit from the improved maternity leave policy when I had my daughter. As a result, I was a better mom and a better employee.”

Mr. Haag added, “Jon is effective because he is an excellent visionary and tactician. He also isn’t afraid to tell you what he thinks. You don’t have to worry about groupthink when Jon’s in the room.”

The NCGA said it has initiated a search for a new CEO.