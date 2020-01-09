HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has named Robert M. (Bob) Dutkowsky to its board of directors. Mr. Dutkowsky is the former executive chairman and chief executive officer of Tech Data, a multinational distribution company specializing in IT products and services. He will serve on Hershey’s finance and risk management and governance committees.

“Bob is a growth-oriented executive who has led multinational technology and software businesses for several decades,” said Michele G. Buck, CEO and chair of Hershey’s board of directors. “He has broad operational experience and a deep understanding of how technology and digital capabilities drive growth and resiliency. We are so pleased to welcome Bob to Hershey and look forward to his contributions to our future success.”

Mr. Dutkowsky began his career at IBM where he worked in various management positions for 20 years. He held executive leadership roles at several technology and data companies, including EMC, GenRad, Teradyne, J.D. Edwards & Company and Egenera. He was CEO of Tech Data for more than a decade.

Mr. Dutkowsky received a bachelor’s degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University.

In addition to Hershey, he is a member of the boards of Pitney Bowes, Inc.; Raymond James Financial, Inc.; and US Foods, Inc.