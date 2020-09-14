DENVER — Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. introduced new Atkins Endulge Dessert Bars.

With a rich, creamy burst of flavor on the outside and a subtle crispiness on the inside, the new bars offer a unique texture combination in a guilt-free dessert format, the company said. The keto-friendly, high fiber treats contain 130 calories, 3 grams of carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Atkins Endulge Dessert Bars are available in lemon tart, strawberry cheesecake and chocolate caramel fudge varieties.

“Consumers are seeking bars as a better for you treat and to satisfy their sweet tooth,” said Scott Parker, chief marketing officer at Atkins. “We launched this indulgent line to give them a keto-friendly, lower sugar solution that won’t spike their blood sugar levels and to provide a go-to option regardless of whether they are looking to achieve optimal health, manage or lose weight.”

The products are available nationwide at major retailers and on Atkins’ e-commerce platform for a suggested retail price of $6.29 per 5-count box.