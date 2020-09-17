MEXICO CITY — While Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is considering an increase in exports of baked foods from Mexico into the United States, the company is not planning to build a new plant for that purpose.

A spokesperson for Bimbo said it was possible a new production line would be added for the purpose of baking product for export. The comments from the company came in response to a published report in the Spanish business magazine Expansion and reported by Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg report cited Bimbo chairman Daniel Servitje telling Expansion Bimbo was building a new plant to boost exports to the United States but said details about the new plant were not provided by Mr. Servitje.