OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BEMA has kicked off a virtual roundtable series designed to educate supplier members and promote networking within the commercial baking industry. On Sept. 22, the organization’s first session brought together executive-level personnel to discuss expectations leading into 2021.

“With customer interactions at an all-time low, suppliers need to rethink their go-to-market strategies,” said Patrice Painchaud, vice president of sales and marketing, Rexfab, Inc. “Small group discussions such as the ones brought forward by BEMA encourage new ways for teams to conduct day-to-day business.”

BEMA’s Virtual Roundtables are grouped into five categories that represent the major job roles of its members, including sales, c-suite, marketing and trade shows, plant operations and health and safety.

Each session allows attendees to connect online and participate in open forum discussions around a variety of industry-related topics. Discussions are presented in Q&A format based on member challenges.

Future sessions are scheduled to take place through 2020 and beyond. After an initial meeting, groups will continue to connect on a quarterly basis.

Marketing and Trade shows Roundtable

Topic: What is the “New Normal”?

Date: Oct. 8, 10:00 a.m. CST

Sales Professionals Roundtable

Topic: Future of Sales in 2021

Date: Dec. 15, 11:00 a.m. CST

Plant Operation Roundtable

Topic: Best Practices and Lessons Learned from COVID

Date: TBD

Health and Safety Roundtable

Topic: TBD

Date: TBD

