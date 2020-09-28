SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — La Tortilla Factory is expanding its portfolio of low carbohydrate tortillas with the launch of two new products.

Organic Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortilla is GMO free, USDA certified organic, and contains 70 calories and 5 net carbs per tortilla.

The new Low Carb High Fiber Quinoa & Flax Tortilla is non-GMO, made with whole wheat and quinoa flours, flax seeds, and contains 60 calories, 5 net carbs per tortilla and 10 grams of fiber.

“These two innovative new products are inspired by La Tortilla Factory’s loyal consumers’ mindful eating habits,” the company said. “Lunch wrap or snack, these two new tortillas check all the convenience, flavor and flexibility boxes.”