NEW YORK — Beyond Better Foods, the maker of Enlightened frozen desserts, is expanding beyond the ice cream section with the launch of low-carbohydrate cheesecakes and snackable dough bites.

Enlightened Keto Cheesecakes contain 2 grams of net carbs and no added sugar. Flavors include classic, chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin and caramel chocolate. Each features an almond-based crust and is sweetened with erythritol and allulose.

Enlightened Keto Cookie Dough Bites and Brownie Dough Bites are gluten-free with no added sugar and 2 grams of net carbs per serving. Flavors include chocolate chip, birthday cake, fudge, peanut butter and snickerdoodle. The frozen bites have an almond base and are sweetened with erythritol, allulose and monk fruit.

The latest introductions follow the launch earlier this year of Enlightened Fruit Infusions, which are low-sugar frozen fruit bars featuring adaptogens such as turmeric and chamomile. Last summer, Enlightened unveiled its first keto-friendly products, a line of ice cream pints and bars, alongside its core portfolio of high-protein, low-sugar offerings.

“Creating new ways for people to enjoy dessert without compromising on taste or nutrition has always been part of our brand DNA,” said Michael Shoretz, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Better Foods. “In terms of new product innovation, 2020 is the biggest year in our company’s history. We introduced our Fruit Infusions in the spring, and, now, we’re thrilled to welcome low-carb cheesecakes and dough bites to our expanding portfolio of low-sugar treats.”