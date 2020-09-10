KERRY, IRELAND — Kerry Group on Oct. 7 set goals for emissions, nutrition, recycling, food waste, sustainable sourcing and diversity as part of Beyond the Horizon, its new sustainability strategy.

The emission objectives include reducing operational emissions by 33% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050 as well as reducing emission intensity of the supply chain by 30% by 2030. Other goals are reaching over 2 billion people every day with sustainable nutrition by 2030, ensuring plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, halving food waste by 2030, and sustainably sourcing all priority raw materials.

Kerry Group also wants to improve diversity while continuing to foster a healthy and inclusive workplace.

“In recent times we have seen a step change in customer innovation, and we will continue to play a leading role in responding to the global nutritional and environmental challenges and changing consumer demand by co-creating with our customers right across the nutrition spectrum over the coming decade,” said Edmond Scanlon, chief executive officer. “Beyond the Horizon, our 2030 sustainability strategy, will help consumers eat better, improve our local communities and reduce the environmental impact, while also meeting both Kerry’s and our customers’ goals.”

Kerry develops taste and nutrition systems for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets and manufactures chilled food products primarily for the Irish and United Kingdom markets.