IRMO, SC. — Ira M. Walman, a fifth-generation baker with more than 40 years of experience in the baking industry, died Oct. 27. He was 76 years old.

Mr. Walman most recently was principal and owner of K&W Associates, a bakery consultancy firm. Prior to K&W he was a bread production manager at Otis Spunkmeyer, Inc. Earlier in his career he held research and development and quality assurance roles at numerous companies, including Entenmann’s Inc., Thalheimer’s, Rich Products, Stop & Shop, Awrey Bakeries, Mission Foods, Maple Leaf Bakery, Heinz Bakery Products and Durkee.

He received a bachelor’s degree in bakery science at Kansas State University and a master’s degree in institutional management at KSU. He also received a post master’s certification in total quality management at Dowling College.

Survivors include his wife, Marilynn Walman; children, Deborah (Steven) Berkowitz, and Laura (Jason) Gardy; a sister, Roz Walman Seiden, and a brother, Stuart Walman; and five grandchildren, Asher Gardy, Sari Berkowitz, Lane Gardy, Seth Berkowitz, and Harrison Berkowitz.