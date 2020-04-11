KANSAS CITY — Wesley Fehsenfeld has been named president and chief executive officer of The Uhlmann Co., effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Fehsenfeld succeeds Paul Uhlmann III, who has been president of the company for 22 years and is transitioning to the role of chairman.

Mr. Fehsenfeld, who most recently was a vice president of The Uhlmann Co., represents the fourth generation of the family to lead the business. He has been with the Uhlmann Co. for 10 years, overseeing the company’s baking flour division which owns two prominent family flour brands: Hecker’s (first introduced in 1843) and Ceresota (1891).

The company said Mr. Fehsenfeld will be responsible for managing a “diverse set of family holdings” and expanding the company’s business through growth and acquisitions.