FOREST CITY, CALIF. — Following a 12-month pilot testing five electric delivery trucks, Motiv Power Systems is renewing and expanding its partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Motiv said the pilot program was conducted on real-world delivery trucks and that 23 additional trucks currently are in production. Additionally, 100 trucks are planned for 2021 rollout. BBU will deploy the additional vehicles, all powered by the Motiv EPIC F-59 chassis, in California, New York and Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased with the 100% uptime of our pilot vehicles and look forward to growing this partnership into 2021 with additional deployments,” said Eric McCann, technical fleet manager for BBU. “Sustainability is built into our company’s purpose, and incorporating these vehicles into our fleet is an important step toward reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. With Motiv’s help, we’re confident that we will meet our goals.”

Motiv expressed pride in its partnership with BBU, which it described as a baking industry leader and a company that has worked aggressively to limit its environmental footprint.

“Our continued work with Bimbo Bakeries USA to help achieve their sustainability goals runs concurrent with our mission to free fleets from fossil fuels,” said Matt O’Leary, chairman and chief executive officer of Motiv. “We are grateful for the trust Bimbo has placed in our products, thanks to our industry-leading technology development by our engineering team, the robust build and quality delivered by our manufacturing team, and the excellent service provided by our customer support team.”

Motiv said the EPIC chassis are Ford eQVM approved and retain the Ford OEM chassis warranty.

Based in Forest City near San Francisco, Motiv was founded in 2009 and is a sustainable technology company offering electric vehicle solutions for medium-duty trucks and buses. The company said its technology uses high-performance BMW batteries and is available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks and other specialty vehicles. Motiv said it has more than 100 vehicles on the road, operating at more than 99% uptime and with more than 1 million miles logged.