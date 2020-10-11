ARLINGTON, VA. — Gerber Products Co., a subsidiary of Nestle SA, is entering the frozen category with the launch of Freshful Start bowls and bites. Made with whole grains and vegetables, the USDA certified organic, clean label products are designed for toddlers 12 months and up and are ready to warm and serve in minutes.

“Families with busy schedules are looking for quick meal options for toddlers that provide the nutrition their growing bodies need,” said Erin Quann, RD, head of medical affairs at Gerber/Nestle Nutrition. “Parents can take comfort knowing Gerber organic Freshful Start bowls and bites are nutritious mealtime options for toddlers. Developed by Gerber's experts with toddlers’ nutrition needs in mind, Freshful Start continues Gerber's mission to provide key foods and nutrients that many young children fall short on, like calcium and iron. Nutritious mealtime options like these new bowls introduce young children to a variety of nutritious foods and beverages, helping establish healthy eating habits from the start.”

Freshful Start Organic Veggie & Grain Bowls provide one full serving of vegetables each and come in three varieties: tomato basil, mac and cheese, and Southwest style.

The tomato basil bowl contains whole wheat pasta, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, onions and kale. Each bowl contains 13 grams of whole grains, 2 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 10% daily value of iron.

The mac and cheese bowl includes whole wheat macaroni noodles, sweet potato puree, carrot puree, whole milk, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Each bowl contains 10 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 10% daily value of calcium.

The Southwest style bowl features whole grain brown rice, tomatoes, green bell peppers, black beans, mango and onions. Each bowl contains 9 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 10% daily value of iron.

Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie Bites contain one full serving of vegetables per six pieces and come in two varieties: yellow carrot, kale, lentil and quinoa; and broccoli, lentils and cheddar.

The yellow carrot, kale, lentil and quinoa bites feature yellow carrots, potatoes, kale, lentils, red quinoa, whole wheat breadcrumbs and onions. The bites contain 10% daily value of iron, 5 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The broccoli, lentils and cheddar bites are made with broccoli, potatoes, lentils, red bell peppers, whole wheat breadcrumbs, onions and cheddar cheese. The bites contain 10% daily value of iron, 4 grams of whole grains, 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

“At Gerber, we're always aiming to meet parents where their needs are by providing great products that foster healthy eating habits,” said Catherine Cortes, brand manager at Gerber. “This is the first of what we hope will be many inventive frozen product offerings from Gerber. This is an exciting step in our innovation journey — entering a new area of the grocery store to bring parents nutrition at mealtime for toddlers with the same high quality and great taste parents expect from Gerber.”

Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie & Grain Bowls and Veggie Bites are available in select Target stores. The 4-oz bowls retail for $3.49, and the 8-oz bags of bites retail for $5.99.