CHICAGO — Ferrara Candy Co., a company related to The Ferrero Group, is offering seasonal spins on classic candies and cookies for the upcoming holiday season.

SweeTarts Ropes are getting a merry makeover with new SweeTarts Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes. The fruit-flavored treats feature red and green ropes with a chewy licorice shell surrounding a soft, white fruit center.

Additionally, Ferrara is introducing The Elf on the Shelf fruit-flavored snacks. The colorful holiday shaped snacks come in six flavors.

The new Keebler Make-a-Wreath Cookie Decorating Kit is the first DIY cookie kit from Keebler. It includes unadorned cookies with fudge on the bottom paired with green frosting and an assortment of candies for decorating, including Frosty Nerds in red, white and green colors, Chewy Lemonhead Redrific and Sprees.

The Keebler brand also is debuting Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis Wreaths. The miniature shortbread cookies are covered with green fudge.

New Mother’s Circus Animal Reindeer Games Cookies are made with vanilla-flavored shortbread cookies shaped like reindeer that are covered with green and white icing and nonpareil sprinkles.

The Brach’s brand is offering an assortment of embellishments for home bakers this season: Brach’s Milk Chocolate Stars, Brach’s Spicy Cinnamon Imperials and Brach’s crunchy Peppermint Crushed Canes.

Ferrara is introducing two colossal candy cane varieties: Brach’s Giant-Sized Peppermint Candy Canes and Nerds Giant Candy Canes in grape and strawberry flavors.

Another new candy cane option, Nerds Tangy Candy Canes are debuting in mashups of watermelon and cherry, strawberry and grape, and blue raspberry and tropical punch flavors.

Ferrara's returning candy cane offerings include SweeTarts Candy Canes, Barch’s Red & White Peppermint Candy Canes, and Brach’s Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes.

“Holidays bring back the best memories, so as the category leader in holiday sugar confections across all seasons we want to remind everyone of the seasonal staples they grew up with and have come to know and love, such as Brach’s Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes," said Mariah Havens, director of seasonal confections at Ferrara. “However, we continue to introduce new, innovative takes on hot brands and perennial favorites — like Nerds Tangy Candy Canes — that everyone has come to expect from Ferrara.”