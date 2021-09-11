MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is launching a slew of limited-edition holiday offerings. From easy dessert solutions to sweet breakfast treats, the products feature sugar cookie and apple pie flavors.

The company is bringing a classic holiday dessert to the cereal aisle with Apple Pie Toast Crunch. The new cereal is rolling out alongside the returning Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal. Also launching are Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch Mini Treats, which bring the limited-edition sugar cookie cereal into a bar format for the first time.

Elf Cereal is returning to shelves for the holiday season. Inspired by the 2003 Christmas film “Elf,” this year’s iteration features the same maple cereal with new marshmallows in candy, candy corn, candy cane and syrup shapes. Other returning holiday offerings include Pillsbury Shape Snoopy Sugar Cookie Dough and Pillsbury Shape Turkey Sugar Cookie Dough.

The company’s Lärabar brand is teaming up with Paper Culture for a nature-inspired seasonal collection. Holiday packaging is available in four designs for the brand’s chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip, mint chip brownie and peanut butter cookie energy bars. The holiday designs on the Lärabar packaging will be extended to curated stationery and greeting cards available for purchase from Paper Culture.