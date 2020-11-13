SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Aryzta AG on Nov. 12 said it has hired investment banks Houlihan Lokey and Alantra to help it offload some of its assets.

Aryzta said such disposals “will allow the company to simplify its business model by concentrating on core markets and core businesses.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Aryzta said it concluded its acquisition discussions with Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. Aryzta said the talks ended without a binding offer, and the company now will move forward in search of the “optimum option to bring the company forward sustainably.”

Urs Jordi, chairman of Aryzta, in early October said the company would explore “all strategic options.” Details on those options are expected to be presented at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for Dec. 15.