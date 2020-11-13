The Axis Automation Duster is a dry ingredient dispenser for flour, powder sugar and other fine powders. The patented design ensures a more precise, consistent deposit for up to 50% less consumption. Dispense an even, consistent pattern with no streaking, surging, bridging or bare spots. Deposit rates are fully programmable for precise speed control. The compact design fits into any production line and makes for efficient sanitation. Pair with an Axis Reclaim System for less waste and greater cost savings on ingredients.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com