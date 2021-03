Cargill Salt debuted its purified Sea Salt Flour. This ultra-fine cut, powder-like sodium chloride works well in applications that need fine sizing for blending. Its size allows it to adhere better to food and dissolve faster in liquids than typical salt crystals. This also leads to an increased perception in saltiness for consumers. Sea Salt Flour can be used in a variety of food applications including cereal, flour and as a topping on salty snacks.

