QUINCY, MASS. — Bay State Milling Co. on Nov. 17 began selling Flourish Flour on Amazon.com to consumers nationwide. The all-purpose wheat flour contains 6 grams of fiber per serving, which compares to 1 gram for traditional wheat flour, and supports digestive and immune health, according to Quincy-based Bay State Milling.

Flourish may replace traditional wheat flour in baking and cooking applications.

“We’re all thinking about how we can live just a little healthier today, and our immune health matters more now than it ever has before,” said Pete Levangie, chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “We’re firm believers that baking makes you feel good, inside and out, and with so many Americans spending time in the kitchen to bake their favorite recipes, this is the perfect product at just the right time.”

Bay State Milling cited a 2020 report from The Hartman Group showing nearly one-third of Americans say immune health is top of mind. The fiber in Flourish is naturally occurring resistant starch that has prebiotic benefits. Flourish is available in 2-lb bags for $9.99, 5-lb bags for $22.49 and 10-lb bundles for $39.99.

Bay State Milling also offers HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour, which is more than 25% fiber, to bakeries and other food manufacturers.