FORT WAYNE, IND. — Aunt Millie’s Bakeries is adding to its bread portfolio with the introduction of Live Carb Smart and Live Organic bread.

Live Carb Smart contains one net carb per slice and is considered an excellent source of fiber. The product also is keto-friendly, vegan and contains no high-fructose corn syrup. The Carb Smart product line includes white, wheat and 5-Seed bread varieties.

Meanwhile, the Live Organic bread is described by Aunt Millie’s as a “farm-to-table organic product with bio-sourced packaging for people who choose organic for some or all of their food.” The Live Organic product line includes Seedful, 100% whole wheat, ancient grains and white loaves.

“Our new Live breads are breads you can feel good about,” said J. Bohn Popp, executive vice president of brand strategy at Aunt Millie’s Bakeries. “Inside and out, it is better tasting and better for you. That is extremely important to the Aunt Millie's family.

“Aunt Millie’s cares about connecting with our customers in the most wholesome way. From start to finish, we source, bake and package bread with social and environmental responsibility in mind so that families can live their best lives.”