LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Einstein Bros. Bagels is bringing its bagels to grocery stores nationwide with the launch of Take & Toast Bagels.

Take & Toast Bagels are par-baked and designed to be finished at home in the consumer’s toaster or oven. The thaw-and-sell bagels will be available in four flavors — plain, everything, cinnamon raisin and asiago — at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per five-pack sleeve.

“Each year, billions of bagels are purchased in grocery stores across the country, and the overwhelming issue we heard was a lack of freshness,” said Ernie Mattin, head of consumer packaged goods at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Combine that with the fact that more consumers are looking for breakfast options to enjoy without leaving their homes, and we know now is the time to bring Take & Toast Bagels to in-store bakery departments of grocery stores.

“This should be a win for retailers as they can benefit from the national name recognition of Einstein Bros. Bagels on a product line that requires no on-site preparation. It’s truly all the flavor with minimal labor.”