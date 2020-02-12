NEW YORK – Kind Healthy Snacks, which is in the process of being acquired by Mars, Inc., has entered an agreement to acquire Nature’s Bakery, Reno, Nev., a maker of soft-baked snacks. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Nature’s Bakery positions its products as better-for-you snacks made with clean label ingredients. Products in the company’s portfolio include fig bars, oatmeal crumble bars and brownie bars.

“If you look at pantries across the country, odds are you will find Kind and Nature’s Bakery products sitting side-by-side,” said Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of Kind. “Both brands have created loyal followings by being true to their unique value propositions. It comes as no surprise that, along with Kind, they remain one of the growth leaders within the snack bar category. We are excited to welcome them to the Kind family and support the team’s next chapter as part of our growing health and wellness platform.”

Chris Lansing, current chief executive officer of Nature’s Bakery, will continue to lead the business and report to Juan Martin, global president of Kind.

“We know consumers love our soft-baked snacks, and this is a unique opportunity to introduce even more families to our full portfolio of snacks, baked with the nourishing ingredients and delicious recipes we have always been known for,” Ms. Lansing said.

On Nov. 17 it was announced that Mars, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Kind North America. Under the agreement, Kind North America will be combined with Kind International to create one company with business interests spanning 35 countries. The newly combined business will operate as a separate business within the Mars portfolio of companies, according to Kind North America.

Mars had invested in Kind in 2017 and had led the growth of the Kind business outside the United States and Canada.